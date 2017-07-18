Transcript for NC state trooper drives into oncoming highway traffic

Drivers in North Carolina were startled by a car driving the wrong way at a high speed. It was actually a police car state police say he was actually responding to complaints of reckless driving on the highway. North of Charlotte. The patrol broke up a group of racing there BMW's on that highway. Agency is now reviewing that video. Freaked out it was crazy. It was very dangerous street racing is and what she should be doing but it is it was mart reckless. And my opinion that the police officer to be. Driving the way he was driving in general. To pull over some people Hillary thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.