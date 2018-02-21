Transcript for Newly released video shows officers open fire as suspect in pickup truck charges

Yeah. But. Should it. He's beyond always turning to our north bodies are to combat rhetoric. He's guilin backwards he's going south on Wilcox. And reverse. Any coming out of. Are you okay. Linda Michael. Good. Night after he looked like found. We don't nobody. Meyer garden. God and the gas in his still feel it in my patrol. I haven't I grabbed rubio Wilcox. He's benefit he's now but I think he's guided. Is put us on aghast. It garnered hurt I think you got hit by car. What you get behind me. You're behind a barricade here threaten. Me OK we urged him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.