Transcript for Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts in Florida school shooting

May 34. Count indictment has been handed down against the accused Stoneman Douglas high school shooter nineteen year old Nicholas Cruz. Is charged with seventeen counts of premeditated murder and seventeen counts of attempted murder and first degree. Prosecutors say he opened fire inside the high school Parkland Florida on Valentine's Day. Cruz has confessed to the killings Kyrgyz attorney says his client may be willing to plead guilty. To avoid the death penalty.

