Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts in Florida school shooting

More
The indictment charges Cruz with 34 counts related to the Feb. 14 mass shooting.
0:26 | 03/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts in Florida school shooting
May 34. Count indictment has been handed down against the accused Stoneman Douglas high school shooter nineteen year old Nicholas Cruz. Is charged with seventeen counts of premeditated murder and seventeen counts of attempted murder and first degree. Prosecutors say he opened fire inside the high school Parkland Florida on Valentine's Day. Cruz has confessed to the killings Kyrgyz attorney says his client may be willing to plead guilty. To avoid the death penalty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53594108,"title":"Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts in Florida school shooting","duration":"0:26","description":"The indictment charges Cruz with 34 counts related to the Feb. 14 mass shooting.","url":"/US/video/nikolas-cruz-indicted-34-counts-florida-school-shooting-53594108","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.