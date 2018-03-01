Transcript for NJ teen charged in New Year's Eve shooting makes 1st court appearance

They teenager charged with killing his parents sister and a family friend on New Year's Eve just made his first court appearance the sixteen year old's name has not been released. Because he is charged as a juvenile. He's accused of opening fire inside the family's home in long branch New Jersey reporter Anthony Johnson resigned of the courthouse and free helped Asian. Now we understand that hearing is getting ready to take place are taking place right at this hour the only one allowed inside to prosecuting team. And the court appointed defense lawyer but once again that hearing is either getting under way are bout. To get under way the suspect remains held at the Middlesex Downey juvenile detention center that is where juveniles from this data are transported. When they are involved in a crime to court appearance. As close to the public is being held at. Via a video conference the sixteen year old. Will remain at the juvenile center. The judge will formally enter a plea and then the charges will be read aloud four counts of murder and weapons possession meanwhile last night. Hundreds of mourners and friends gathered in long brands to remember the victims of the New Year's Eve tragedy. Many of those attending knew the glow G family and are devastated by the quadruple murder and asking why. The alleged shooter were turned a gun on his family murdering three of them and a family visitor. Sixteen year old used a family owned semi automatic. Killed his mother Linda's father Steve. And older sister Britney also shot and killed seventy year old family friend merry sports. They were in different areas of the house shot several times. And at close range three people in the house including a grandfather and older brother escaped. And were able to call police the prosecutor. Says the case will be difficult for surviving family members who were dealing with tragedy while knowing that another family member is responsible for this sadness and loss. Let's be unfortunate and sad reality is that this case. When we seek justice for the remaining family members of those who died. The sad fact is that justice is likely going to involves serious punishment. For yet another family members and loved one. Now neighbors say the sixteen year old did indeed have special needs. But he knew and was aware and very responsible. Solve. They say that he was responsible and do everything that was taking place. Also the prosecution already saying that there are hoping and planning to move this case to an adult court. That is latest live from freehold New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

