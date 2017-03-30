Northern Lights shimmering over Wisconsin

More
Stunning timelapse video shows the northern lights shimmering over Bayview Beach in Wisconsin.
0:31 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northern Lights shimmering over Wisconsin
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46466196,"title":"Northern Lights shimmering over Wisconsin","duration":"0:31","description":"Stunning timelapse video shows the northern lights shimmering over Bayview Beach in Wisconsin.","url":"/US/video/northern-lights-shimmering-wisconsin-46466196","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.