Transcript for NYC suspect's former neighbor not surprised by attack

And one of the suspects former neighbors in Florida says she's not surprised to learn of his involvement in this. Melissa Mathews says she lived near the alleged attacker in Tampa for at least two years and she says there was something odd about him. She says it seemed he didn't want to get to know. Anyone. Pose a threat to the accident happened and I felt very shocked and I heard about the people who died. Didn't. It just didn't make sense and it continues and any kind of a Halloween minus. And afterwards saying in hindsight it was and to see how this is happening. Matthews went on to say she recognized the white van found in New Jersey that police believe. Belong to the attacker.

