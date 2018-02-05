NYPD under investigation over Weinstein probe

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will investigate the way the NYPD's Special Victims Unit and the Manhattan DA's Office handled sexual assault allegations against the film producer.
0:26 | 05/02/18

Transcript for NYPD under investigation over Weinstein probe
York state attorney general set to appoint a special deputy to look at how into how city officials investigated the Harvey Weinstein case. And other sexual assault allegations the move follows a formal referral from Governor Cuomo. He says the Weinstein case raised questions about the working relationship between the New York district attorney and the NYPD special victims unit. In their efforts to investigate important cases the DNA and and YPD say they are cooperate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

