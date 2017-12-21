Transcript for NYPD search for suspect who threw dog in trash, taped mouth shut

Disturbing discovery in Brooklyn a dog found inside a garbage bag covered in urine and feces. With its mouth taped shot we want to warn you the video you're about to see is graphic. Somebody found this little saint Vincent and a dumpster and cypress hills and immediately called police. The ten year old shepherd was taken to the vet and is being treated for infections and other health issues. Doctors furious. That somebody could possibly do this to such a sweet little animal. Luckily they say he should make a full recovery. Didn't happen overnight or over the course couple days this is sustained. Neglect and abuse just basically leaving him lying in his own urine and feces to the point he's developed massive infections. A group called the New York bullying crew already has found a home for saint Vincent. They're hoping to catch whoever did this there is a 4500. Dollar reward for anybody could lead police to the person. Who threw that poor little dog in the trash.

