Oil rig explodes in Louisiana

An oil rig exploded Sunday night on Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain in St. Charles Parish, authorities said.
0:49 | 10/16/17

Transcript for Oil rig explodes in Louisiana
Yeah. There with anybody on a big things are really hurt me. Yeah I'm two blocks away and it shook me out of my coach. 08. And if you heard a big explosion. The north Canner. There's an oil rig. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

