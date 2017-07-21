OJ Simpson says he has led a 'conflict-free life'

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss Simpson's comment at his parole hearing, as well as America's fascination with his legal troubles.
5:51 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for OJ Simpson says he has led a 'conflict-free life'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48776157,"title":"OJ Simpson says he has led a 'conflict-free life'","duration":"5:51","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss Simpson's comment at his parole hearing, as well as America's fascination with his legal troubles.","url":"/US/video/oj-simpson-led-conflict-free-life-48776157","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.