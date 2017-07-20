OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during hearing

More
"Did you take the letter?" the lawyer asks OJ Simpson after losing the letter in his stack of papers.
0:50 | 07/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during hearing
Thank you commissioner do you have a copy of the letter provided through your liaison it's inundated letter. From mr. Simpson to assemblyman Oswald of the amount that should have been provided to you and okay. Rates at record. You need to sentence gets out of here is that's that's gonna start. Did you take daughter I can't find them it's which. And the letters you can see it's very short so I got to give me probably just read into the record. Food at the commissioners would allow me to. Okay you. But the first thing abacus find at various.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48752632,"title":"OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during hearing","duration":"0:50","description":"\"Did you take the letter?\" the lawyer asks OJ Simpson after losing the letter in his stack of papers.","url":"/US/video/oj-simpsons-lawyer-misplaces-letter-hearing-48752632","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.