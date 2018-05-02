Transcript for Former Olympic doctor sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison

Words expressed by everyone. That has spoken including the parents. Have impacted due to. To my innermost full. That being said I understand McNabb said it pails in comparison to the pain. Kind of an emotions. That you are a few. It's a passport convey the depth and breath accounts are empty each and every woman's fault. Visions of your testimonies will forever be present my thoughts. The framework. Of an appropriate sentence consists of four basic considerations. The likelihood or potential. That the offender could be reformed. The need to protect society. The panel T and consequence appropriate to the offenders conduct. And the goal of deterring others from similar conduct. In looking at the first factor that I must consider the likelihood or potential that the offender could be reformed. There are no facts. And this record. Nor has the core been provided with any basis to believe that this defendant could be reformed. In fact just see apple says gives us. The defendant methodically planned and carried out years of molestation. Against children. By gaining that only their trust. But the trust of the adults in the institutions. Who would've been there to protect them. The defendant also molested adults who trusted him based upon his reputation. And credentials. Clearly. Your in denial. You don't get it and I do not believe there is a likelihood that you could be reforms. You will serve forty to 125. Years in the Michigan department of corrections. I believe this latins disproportionate. So the seriousness of the circumstances. Surrounding the offenses. And of the offender. I am also required to inform you. That should something happen in you would be least. That you must register as required by the Michigan's sex offenders registration act. In comply with all requirements. Of that act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.