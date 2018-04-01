Orlando airport workers de-ice plane after rare freezing weather

More
Plunging temperatures in the Southeast led to a rare event: The Orlando International Airport had to de-ice a plane.
0:28 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orlando airport workers de-ice plane after rare freezing weather
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52142002,"title":"Orlando airport workers de-ice plane after rare freezing weather","duration":"0:28","description":"Plunging temperatures in the Southeast led to a rare event: The Orlando International Airport had to de-ice a plane. ","url":"/US/video/orlando-airport-workers-de-ice-plane-rare-freezing-52142002","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.