Transcript for Orlando's Pulse nightclub to become permanent memorial

This is an important day for all of us. We've come so far in the eleven month. Finally I can say that I'm finding hope. An inspiration by being back here a pulse. And the reason is because today I able to share with you what I believe is news that will help and our mission of healing. Like all of you. It isn't easy for me to stand on the site. What began as a place for fun enjoying. His now sacred ground. For nearly thirteen years Paul served as a place of love and acceptance for the LG BT community. Initiative in the last place for such a tragedy. I invited each of you here today because pulse has become part have you and you apart a pulse. What was once our little corner Caylee in Orange is now shared with the world. Together. We are all part of polled his future right here on this property. I now know that my role is to ensure that polls become a place of healing. Is it time for polls to contribute to the community in a way and a permanent way they healing way. Therefore today and it's a great privilege to announce the establishment activation of the one pulse foundation. Whose purpose would be to honor the 49 lives that were taken the 68 who were injured. All of our affected survivors to countless first responders and health care professionals who treat them. This community driven after it is intended to ultimately support the construction. And maintenance of a permanent memorial. Community grants to care for the survivors and victims' families. And down scholarships for each of the 49 angels and eventually a museum showcasing historic artifacts and stories from the event.

