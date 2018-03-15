Transcript for Parents warned about fake kidnapping scam targeting students

The sound of her ringing cell phone still struggles Kelly Nelson I actually jumped. I'm angry at him I am just come done last Thursday morning Kelly and sort of coal from a blocked number and was horrified by what she heard. And I heard a young girl. She was screaming mom mom help me and then a man got on the phone handset is this Kelly we have her back. And Rebecca it's your daughter Rebecca my daughter he had an accent and told Kelley he had kidnapped her daughter and one aid money about 500 dollars. Her he would kill her into what could say my kid with a school I was just in panic mode Kelly frantically wrote notes she told her husband cold this school. They confirmed to pull her daughters were safe. But the calls continued for an how were until police got involved. Felons can victim. And I'm angry up and now we know she's not alone. Four days later a father in white center received a similar poll a voice pertaining to be his daughter told him she'd been kidnapped. Enemy and would enact saying got on the phone and demanded money before hanging up. The king county sheriff's office thinks the coals are connected. There warning parents not to give any funds over the phone if this happens just call 911. Who wouldn't give anything for that can't. Thankfully Kelly gave up nothing she and her daughters plan to take a self defense class soon. As she tries to a race this call from her mind we're not going to be afraid. Not tell us something like that scare me in ravens' scale Gabe Cohen co will news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.