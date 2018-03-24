Transcript for Parkland student sees 'bright, new future' at March for Our Lives rally

The leaders skeptics. And cynics. Who told us to sit down NC state silence. Wait your turn. Welcome to the revolution. It is a powerful. He's won because it is by and for the young people of this country. My name's Kerry cast since this movement began people of us. Do you think any changes can come from this. Look around we are the change. Everybody here is standing with the future of our society and for that I think you. My generation having spent her entire life seeing mass shooting after mass shooting has learned that our voices are powerful and our boats matter. We must educate ourselves and start conversations that keep our country moving forward and we will. We hereby promise to fix the broken system we divorced and you and create a better world for the generations to come don't worry. This country now see past lives. We've seen this narrative before for the first time the corrupt on controlling our story we are the corrupt are manipulating the facts we know the truth. Shooting after shooting the American people not see one thing they all happened. The weapons. Politicians. Either represented people get out that he. The man to be prohibit the still hot about now. Magazine the people demand. Yeah tragedy struck my hometown and my school marketers don't at this time. Elisa. The death Scott eagle Martins who can't agree on. Parents face Jamie Gothenburg Chris Dixon who corps air care law and GM and told him what you know where a cleanup heavy metal Pollack Helena Ramsey Alex Schechter Carmen challenger Peter Wang. And Nicholas toward. All lost their lives and less than seven minutes and I seed Nicholas for the end because today. Is Nicholas is birthday. We are all here for you. Hadn't. George great thing. Many others were injured and about. Thousands of young people my classmates were forced to become adults and were targeted as adults. We have to do this for them. We must stand beside those we bought them into the world trade that this does it just happens schools Americans are being attacked churches nightclubs. Here's an obvious things but we've got people can fix it. While. Forward ten years. I see my. She is just a multi product. But it all starts you. The march is not climax of this movement it is the beginning. It is the springboard all which my generation and always stand with us we'll jump into a safer future. Today it is a bad day for here any direction. Today we kicked the streets and over 800 marches around the globe and the man common sense gun. Above right in the future of the country. If you think today's good just wait for tomorrow. Future and everybody here. Is proof that we will do that and the future's looking very bright for this country banking.

