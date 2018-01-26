Passengers describe search for woman who fell off cruise ship

The Carnival Triumph returned to New Orleans on Thursday after Juwanna Brooks, 44, went overboard in the Gulf of Mexico.
0:35 | 01/26/18

It was scary we actually be on the site or nothing was on the side that she bolivars or after an early exit went over to adopt the American looking. And seeing things. It hit a lightning over him. Like praying and that searchlight going says Hanna a lot of people on the ground about things looking in just. Really set and he. We were basically sitting steel in the and just going around in circles. Turning around like you know chips they like they had their thing in they were out on day looking you wonder what happened and it's just don't know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

