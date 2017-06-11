Transcript for Pastor, wife who lost daughter in Texas church mass shooting share their grief with church community

Weekend. Take a long night there. Don't need me big sweet left. If she's shamelessly. I do not want to say thank you outpouring of love. For a family from family friends and complete strangers. Especially wanted to say thank you to American Airlines. They take great care of me all the way from Florida and my Angel flight ready area where you are. News media had been bombarding us with requests. To sharing climbing at an appear to celebrate and about life. However as much tragedy and that entails Marc Anthony. We don't want to overshadow the other lives lost yesterday. We lost Morton and mail yesterday. And one being that gives me a sliver of encouragement. Is the fact that male was surrounded yesterday fired church family that she left fiercely. And I stars as. Hard charging not comprised of members or parishioners. We're a very close family. We ate together. We laugh together we cry together and we were shipped together. Now most of our church family is gone. Are you holding is probably beyond repair. And a few of us that are left behind. Lost tragically yesterday. As sins let's say this tragedy was. Our sweet bell would not have been able to deal with a losing so much family. Yesterday. Please don't forget doesn't scream. And instead of pastors and let this thing in price everything's in price.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.