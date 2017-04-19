Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez was discovered dead this morning after hanging himself in his jail cell, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
04/19/17

Transcript for Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46882146,"title":"Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell","duration":"0:28","description":"Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez was discovered dead this morning after hanging himself in his jail cell, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.","url":"/US/video/patriots-player-aaron-hernandez-found-dead-jail-cell-46882146","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
