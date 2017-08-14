Peace protests in Guam in light of amped up America-North Korea rhetoric

Resident of Guam attended a "People for Peace" rally in Hagatna today. Tensions have soared in the past week as Trump warned North Korea it would face 'fire and fury' if it attacked the US.
1:09 | 08/14/17

