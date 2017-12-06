Transcript for Penn State frat video played in court

Surveillance video from inside the beta Theta pi fraternity house capturing the night nineteen year old Timothy. Yeah. The surveillance tapes a key piece of evidence as a judge decides whether to send a case to trial. We're sort of live current views on Fox's he's. Resolute in his coordinate. Eight of the students now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter aggravated assault others facing lesser charges. I don't know where their conscience was. With that the placement after their headlines saying. He's hurt and keep everything. I don't understand how they can be so heartless and inhumane. Defense lawyer saying well this death was a tragedy the surveillance video does not show intent. But a very different view from prosecutors who say the students waited twelve hours to call for help to cover up their drinking and coordinate a story. I think the individuals involved clearly there are the most responsibility. The the paternity itself now faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and hazing. Aerial rash FA BC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.