Pentagon releases video showing deployment of 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan More Formally known as the GBU-43, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) bomb, it was developed in 2003. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Pentagon releases video showing deployment of 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Crews knock down fire at Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas

Now Playing: Las Vegas Strip temporarily closed after fire at the Bellagio Hotel

Now Playing: 2 Secret Service agents let go over WH fence jumper incident in March

Now Playing: Explosion from rocket test gone awry injures four at University of Idaho

Now Playing: Pentagon releases video showing deployment of 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Ga. police investigate video allegedly showing officer kicking handcuffed man

Now Playing: UPS driver rescues family from house fire

Now Playing: Fire officials work to rescue people stuck on Six Flags roller coaster

Now Playing: Neighbor surprised they were living next to 'Cocaine Cowboy'

Now Playing: Room 211: The massacre at Virginia Tech remembered 10 years later

Now Playing: Man charged in murder of Chicago judge

Now Playing: FBI's Comey: People 'confused' by bureau's actions last year

Now Playing: Girl narrowly escapes gunfire at barbershop

Now Playing: Transportation workers capture moment hillside collapses onto highway

Now Playing: Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, lawyer says

Now Playing: Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping teen says they forgive him

Now Playing: Boy injured in school shooting 'recovering well'

Now Playing: 'Mother of all bombs' test video from 2003

Now Playing: A car for 'ruff' riders at the New York International Auto Show

Now Playing: Ben Carson gets stuck in elevator on housing tour Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46794757,"title":"Pentagon releases video showing deployment of 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan","duration":"0:51","description":"Formally known as the GBU-43, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) bomb, it was developed in 2003.","url":"/US/video/pentagon-releases-video-showing-deployment-mother-bombs-afghanistan-46794757","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}