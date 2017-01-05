1 person killed, 7 injured in San Diego mass shooting

More
Officers shot and killed a man who opened fire at a San Diego apartment complex.
1:55 | 05/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 person killed, 7 injured in San Diego mass shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47125767,"title":"1 person killed, 7 injured in San Diego mass shooting","duration":"1:55","description":"Officers shot and killed a man who opened fire at a San Diego apartment complex.","url":"/US/video/person-killed-injured-san-diego-mass-shooting-47125767","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.