Transcript for Personal items found from family of 4 missing 1 week after car plunged into river

The search for the missing family still active but hope is fading the Mendocino County sheriff confirming. Items found in northern California's eel river do belong to the Thon a Phillies. But the families maroon Honda Pilot still has not been located it's awful it's just off. Neighbors and that's not a Phillies are holding out hope for a miracle the family of four to parents and two kids disappeared last week. One neighbor shared his home security video of this not a police leaving for their spring break vacation on March 30. Witnesses saw their suvs plunge into the river last Friday April 6 mix. Though it's on it wheels. Current or bias. And look. All her bull while items from the family have been found the family has not residents in their gated community. Saddened by the new development my wife east walker little dog and advocates would come out and love the dog and and they were just a very. Nice Hamlet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.