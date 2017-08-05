Transcript for Phoenix police announce arrest in serial street shootings

Phoenix police say the yearlong search is over and finally. What we expect to happen to. They believed to winning three year old air insists NATO is there are serial streak shooter accused of twelve random shootings that left nine people dead today. So I say don't was re booked into Maricopa county jail for 26. Additional felony counts. So fatal was are ready in custody for a week arrested for an unrelated case is areas they do accused of killing his mother's boyfriend back in 2015. The streak serial shooters victims were killed while the ending outside their own homes and cars. It's literally pulled out again and this. So I meanwhile that he had reached. The youngest victim was a twelve year old girl police say the shootings happened between march and July of last year spanning nearly a hundred square miles terrorizing a Phoenix neighborhood it. They're now hoping the community and the victims' families can rest a little easier today we are closer to providing them to justice they deserve. Police say they obtained evidence from a series of random freeway shootings that happened around the same time of the street shootings but say there was no link between them. Don you back is ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.