-
Now Playing: Possible pipe bomb explodes below major bus terminal in NYC, suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Possible pipe bomb explodes in NYC: Sources
-
Now Playing: 5 years after tragedy, family members of Sandy Hook shooting victims work for change
-
Now Playing: NYC police respond to reports of explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy
-
Now Playing: Convicted serial killer taunts FBI with letter on more victims
-
Now Playing: New York surgeon found dead in Park Avenue apartment
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma QB becomes first non-recruit to win Heisman
-
Now Playing: Gunman allegedly terrorizing drivers on Michigan highways
-
Now Playing: Wildfire now the 5th largest in California history
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico's Maria death toll climbs to 64, as FEMA assistance tops $1 billion
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for winter blast, snow
-
Now Playing: California's Thomas fire intensifying
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old New Jersey boy in spirit of giving back to Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Baker Mayfield, University of Oklahoma's star quarterback, wins 2017 Heisman trophy
-
Now Playing: Scam warning from hit home improvement TV show
-
Now Playing: Convicted serial killer says he killed even more people
-
Now Playing: New developments in series of shooting on Detroit highway
-
Now Playing: Weather threats on both sides of the country
-
Now Playing: T-Rex enjoys first day of snow