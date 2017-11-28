Planes' wings clip each other at JFK in New York

Two planes clipped each other on the taxiway at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Monday evening.
0:35 | 11/28/17

Breaking overnight too wide body jets in a collision at JFK airport in New York. A Boeing triple sevens operated by Egypt here heading to Cairo clipped the wing of the London bound Virgin Atlantic Airbus. 8333. Now both planes were taxiing at the time a chunk of the virgin plane fell off and was actually loaded onto a truck. On that plane had to be towed back to the terminal so badly hit the Egypt airplane got back on its own power to the terminal. None of the hundreds of passengers or crew members on board. Were injured both planes are grounded for time being.

{"id":51428651,"title":"Planes' wings clip each other at JFK in New York","duration":"0:35","description":"Two planes clipped each other on the taxiway at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Monday evening.","url":"/US/video/planes-wings-clip-jfk-york-51428651","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
