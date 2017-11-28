Transcript for Planes' wings clip each other at JFK in New York

Breaking overnight too wide body jets in a collision at JFK airport in New York. A Boeing triple sevens operated by Egypt here heading to Cairo clipped the wing of the London bound Virgin Atlantic Airbus. 8333. Now both planes were taxiing at the time a chunk of the virgin plane fell off and was actually loaded onto a truck. On that plane had to be towed back to the terminal so badly hit the Egypt airplane got back on its own power to the terminal. None of the hundreds of passengers or crew members on board. Were injured both planes are grounded for time being.

