Transcript for Police: 200 Descend on Philadelphia Mall in 2nd Night of Violence

Chopper six HD was over the scene at Philadelphia mills mall shortly after the chaos that broke out. Police say about 200 teenagers had arrived on septa buses ready to run into the mall had caused problems but police were already deployed at the mall was a security after last night's visited. It only about thirty men is to get it. They went to the food court area and that's when they started running around. Yelling and screaming and acting disorderly at least one of the juveniles attempted to strike one of the officers. And that got the other juveniles agitated and an assist officer was called. Within minutes a large number of other officers arrived on the scene. They were soon able to disperse the crowd of 200 they took four of them in the custody including the one who took a swing at an officer. Anthony Clark a Bender inside the mall captured some of what happened last night. They were pal on the cops showed stand. All kinds of trash so we wouldn't make any sense for these juveniles to return because they're going to be turned away. They're going to be disbursed immediately.

