Police arrest suspect linked to murder of 2-year-old in Chicago

A 2-year-old boy was found dead of apparent stab wounds in the Little Village section of Chicago.
0:37 | 02/22/18

Police arrest suspect linked to murder of 2-year-old in Chicago
On this little village block no draped in crime tape. Tears and shock following a tragic discovery and so it Joan Maine what's trying to you know trying you're looking for us some kind of help. I consulate among the he told me that he couldn't talk that he was taking a La police say they were called a little before 2 o'clock to the upper residents of this apartment building. Inside me about a toddler unresponsive. The two year old boy pronounced dead at the scene is debt considered a homicide. So here's some ideas that come on back and Xeon cars in the and we across the street news. Since it is very hard to see these kind amputation around its neighbor you know it's very hard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

