Police car rolls backwards during traffic stop

Dashcam footage shows a police car rolling backwards while the officer was out of the cruiser doing a traffic stop. The deputy was able to stop the cruiser before it hit anyone or anything.
1:03 | 06/27/17

Comments
Transcript for Police car rolls backwards during traffic stop
{"id":48308898,"title":"Police car rolls backwards during traffic stop","duration":"1:03","description":"Dashcam footage shows a police car rolling backwards while the officer was out of the cruiser doing a traffic stop. The deputy was able to stop the cruiser before it hit anyone or anything.","url":"/US/video/police-car-rolls-backwards-traffic-stop-48308898","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
