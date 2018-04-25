Transcript for Police drive 84-year-old to hospital to see wife

You have something to do listen Harmon not look at you look and as a broad went out of his way to serve a member of its community. Shows an officer escorted a four year old men into a hospital. To visit his wife who's ill and it came hours after his wife was Russell a hospital and ambulance. Until officers he didn't have a way to get to the hospital they gave him the patrol cars number to call when he need to ride it. He did just that they were able to get him to his wife's debts off. I'm so glad we ended on you know yeah also sorry ago thanks.

