-
Now Playing: Video shows frantic pool rescue of boy trapped underwater in lazy river
-
Now Playing: Former transit commissioner resigns after vulgar rant during traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Police investigating pit bull attack on NYC subway
-
Now Playing: Woman kills husband's mistress, herself: Police
-
Now Playing: Video shows Florida high school officer body slam student
-
Now Playing: Dallas police officer dies 1 day after shooting that injured 2 others: Officials
-
Now Playing: Police drive 84-year-old to hospital to see wife
-
Now Playing: President George H.W. Bush honors wife with 'crazy socks'
-
Now Playing: Young giraffe back with her mother at zoo after escape
-
Now Playing: Live update on the police shooting in Dallas
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case: Sources
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for person of interest in shooting of 2 police officers, civilian
-
Now Playing: Teen murders his mother with help from friends, authorities say
-
Now Playing: Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch
-
Now Playing: Sweet find as 50,000 honey bees colonize Ohio garage
-
Now Playing: Dead man's finger used in effort to unlock phone by police
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby's lawyer tells jury verdict should not hinge on #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Dozens of endangered right whales seen feeding off Mass. coast
-
Now Playing: Witnesses describe moment police shot and killed a man in a Walmart parking lot
-
Now Playing: Husband of Southwest victim remembers the moment he learned his wife was dead