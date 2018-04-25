Police drive 84-year-old to hospital to see wife

More
The man's wife was taken to the hospital and he had no way of getting there.
0:36 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police drive 84-year-old to hospital to see wife
You have something to do listen Harmon not look at you look and as a broad went out of his way to serve a member of its community. Shows an officer escorted a four year old men into a hospital. To visit his wife who's ill and it came hours after his wife was Russell a hospital and ambulance. Until officers he didn't have a way to get to the hospital they gave him the patrol cars number to call when he need to ride it. He did just that they were able to get him to his wife's debts off. I'm so glad we ended on you know yeah also sorry ago thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54724526,"title":"Police drive 84-year-old to hospital to see wife","duration":"0:36","description":"The man's wife was taken to the hospital and he had no way of getting there.","url":"/US/video/police-drive-84-year-hospital-wife-54724526","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.