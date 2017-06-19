Police find no evidence of hate crime after teen found dead near Virginia mosque

More
Virginia police are not investigating the death of a 17-year-old -- whose body was found near a mosque -- as a hate crime, they announced Monday morning.
0:28 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police find no evidence of hate crime after teen found dead near Virginia mosque
A police say that they have found. No evidence that indicates that a murder of a teenage girl in Virginia was a hate crime. Fairfax Downey police say the seventeen year old victim was walking with friends after leaving a mosque. Early Sunday morning when she got into an argument with a man in a car with a man that attacked her. And the victim was separated from her friends her remains were later found in a pond 22 year old Abdullah Martinez Torres. Is now charged with the teenager's murder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48137389,"title":"Police find no evidence of hate crime after teen found dead near Virginia mosque","duration":"0:28","description":"Virginia police are not investigating the death of a 17-year-old -- whose body was found near a mosque -- as a hate crime, they announced Monday morning.","url":"/US/video/police-find-evidence-hate-crime-teen-found-dead-48137389","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.