Transcript for Police find no evidence of hate crime after teen found dead near Virginia mosque

A police say that they have found. No evidence that indicates that a murder of a teenage girl in Virginia was a hate crime. Fairfax Downey police say the seventeen year old victim was walking with friends after leaving a mosque. Early Sunday morning when she got into an argument with a man in a car with a man that attacked her. And the victim was separated from her friends her remains were later found in a pond 22 year old Abdullah Martinez Torres. Is now charged with the teenager's murder.

