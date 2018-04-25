Former police officer, 72, arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case

More
The "Golden State Killer" crimes date back to the 1970s.
0:58 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former police officer, 72, arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54728468,"title":"Former police officer, 72, arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case","duration":"0:58","description":"The \"Golden State Killer\" crimes date back to the 1970s.","url":"/US/video/police-officer-72-arrested-decades-golden-state-killer-54728468","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.