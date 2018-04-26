Now Playing: Police officer apologizes to firefighter with cake

Now Playing: Alleged 'Golden State Killer's victim's sister speaks out

Now Playing: 'GMA' celebrates Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Now Playing: Mom outraged after preschooler told not say 'best friend'

Now Playing: Is your washer really stealing your socks?

Now Playing: NFL owner criticizes Trump over anthem protests

Now Playing: Lyle Menendez describes prison reunion with brother

Now Playing: Brooklyn teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

Now Playing: Ex-cop arrested in 'Golden State Killer' case

Now Playing: Family of 'Cops' crew member who was killed in 2014 filing wrongful death lawsuit

Now Playing: Secret NFL meeting held to discuss national anthem protests

Now Playing: 'Golden State Killer' suspect arrested

Now Playing: Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway

Now Playing: Crews rescue stranded kayaker from a North Carolina river

Now Playing: Pit bull attacks commuter on NYC subway

Now Playing: Florida high school resource officer accused of using excessive force

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for man who allegedly killed a deputy in Maine

Now Playing: Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's

Now Playing: Trump's 'bromance' with French President Macron?