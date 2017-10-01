Police Release Photos of Alleged Attempted Child Abduction

Police in Oklahoma City say the male suspect allegedly tried to abduct an 8-year-old boy at a wrestling tournament.
0:25 | 01/10/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police Release Photos of Alleged Attempted Child Abduction
Police hope that these surveillance pictures will help them find a brazen would be kidnapper and Oklahoma city police say. On May hand picked up an eight year old boy then just tried to walk away with that this happened Friday night at a wrestling turner met inside the entrance at the state fairgrounds. When that little boy started kicking and school dreaming up the mantle Adam go. The man dropped him. And took off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

