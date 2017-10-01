-
Now Playing: Two Law Enforcement Officers Dead in Orlando
-
Now Playing: Argument Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Leads to Armed Standoff With Police
-
Now Playing: Strong Winds Reverse Waterfall in California
-
Now Playing: 911 Operator Answers Daughter's Call About Her Burning House
-
Now Playing: Police Release Photos of Alleged Attempted Child Abduction
-
Now Playing: Frozen Waterfalls Present Unknown Winter Danger
-
Now Playing: Drone Footage Shows Sacramento Area Flooding
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union
-
Now Playing: Beloved California Giant Sequoia Tree Felled by Storm
-
Now Playing: New Self-Driving Minivans To Hit the Road
-
Now Playing: Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Heads to Court
-
Now Playing: Man Arrested After Breaching Security at Chicago O'Hare
-
Now Playing: Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect
-
Now Playing: Dylann Roof Rests Case Without Calling Witnesses in His Own Defense
-
Now Playing: Alleged Gunman Esteban Santiago Arrives at Broward County Jail
-
Now Playing: 'Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers' Watch Now On Demand And On DVR
-
Now Playing: 7-Year-Old Saves Baby Sister's Life After Stray Bullet Strikes Family's Car
-
Now Playing: Firefighters Save Dog Stranded on Icy Iowa River
-
Now Playing: Witness Describes Fatal Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Airport
-
Now Playing: Iceberg the Size of Delaware Could Soon Break Off Antarctic Ice Shelf