Ponies running scared injure 3 in Wisconsin Memorial Day parade

More
The ponies may have been startled by fireworks, officials said.
0:32 | 05/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ponies running scared injure 3 in Wisconsin Memorial Day parade

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47710795,"title":"Ponies running scared injure 3 in Wisconsin Memorial Day parade","duration":"0:32","description":"The ponies may have been startled by fireworks, officials said. ","url":"/US/video/ponies-running-scared-injure-wisconsin-memorial-day-parade-47710795","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.