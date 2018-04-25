Transcript for President George H.W. Bush honors wife with 'crazy socks'

And if he recovers in a hospital a silent gesture from George H. W. Bush is getting a lot of attention down during his wife's funeral. The former Prisoner of War some special Sox made by small company that wanted to share. The first lady's commitment to literacy here's Kristen Thornton. In greens Europe Barbara Bush's funeral if you missed the retail those so slight but rich with meaning. This so locks warned by her husband former president George H. W. Bush. A tribute to his beloved its commitment to literacy and did get from 22 year old John Cronin of Long Island he has downs syndrome. I miss that. President buyers. I feel happy Q my sock. I want him you know happy and arming you know they'll laugh. Cronin is the co-founder along with his father and Johns crazy socks the company sells tens of thousands of pairs of socks every year. Employees half of its workforce with people with special needs. And donate a portion of its proceeds to the Special Olympics this story behind this picture actually began last year when he found out that the former president. Apparently loves funds not spent in the bunch in March on world downs syndrome day bush tweeted a picture wearing Cronin self designed. Down's syndrome superheroes socks and think ten. So then we received a phone call from his office near to mrs. bush pass. Saying that they wanted him he wanted to Wear some socks homeowner legacy. Joseph crazy socks is donating 100%. Of the proceeds from the reading Sox to the Barbara Bush foundation for family literacy you can learn more about the company on our web site. At ABC seven and why in meld along Krista door channel seven Eyewitness News. The prairie pat Howard the and it's quite a tribute there to the former First Lady.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.