Former President Obama speaks to students at University of Chicago

More
ABC News' Alex Perez talks to University of Chicago students about former President Obama's first public event since leaving the White House.
12:20 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former President Obama speaks to students at University of Chicago

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46989467,"title":"Former President Obama speaks to students at University of Chicago","duration":"12:20","description":"ABC News' Alex Perez talks to University of Chicago students about former President Obama's first public event since leaving the White House.","url":"/US/video/president-obama-speaks-students-university-chicago-46989467","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.