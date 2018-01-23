Transcript for Prosecutors to seek death penalty against suspected Tampa serial killer

For the past 56 days and tell Donaldson's arrest. My office has been evaluating the evidence in the Seminole heights mortars. We spank countless hours reviewing the mountain of evidence gathered by our local state and federal law enforcement partners. We've investigated crime scenes. Review probable cause affidavit is studied surveillance videos analyst witness statements and examine physical evidence. A team and I have met separately with each of the victims' families. We do this work and preparation for the most serious and sobering decision that I make the state attorney for this community. Whether to seek the death penalty. After reviewing the evidence analyzing the legal factors speaking with a victims' families. And taking time for the quiet reflection that this tremendous responsibility demands. I determined that for the murders of Benjamin Mitchell Monica Hoffa an eighteen a bow and Ronald Pelton. This office will seek a sentence of death against how will Thompson the third. The law is clear the death penalty is reserved for the most aggravated and least mitigated capital offenses. This case in which the defendant murdered four innocent victims in a cold calculated. And premeditated manner qualifies. I understand that some her community will agree with my decision someone. But the decision to seek death is not about what's popular or politically convenient. It requires far more than. My obligation is to fairly evaluate the evidence to determine whether there is a legal basis for the death and and to consider though the wishes of the victims' families for how we best achieve justice for their loved ones and that is exactly what we did.

