Transcript for Protesters storm Michigan state Capitol to protest Flint water crisis

I'm chanting in the streets of glancing to the steps of the capitol the rally leaders made their weight indoors where they held their fists high and walked in silence. A quiet walk through the capitol building two busloads of Flint residents eager to walk into the house chamber and if there was any question make their demands known. We've listened then we waited and then we said do your job open the pods. We let a few chances and we let we cannot. One man taken away by police and later police. The group continued chanted as they left the capitol. We're letting them know that despite the fact that it's four years into this like crisis it is still crisis. We are still afraid about the contents and our water so what lawmakers do about. The legislator can only allocate money and resources to provide those dollars and since it's gonna cost to keep this bottled water facilities open. Insensitive Republican governors. Has total total autonomy and links to services provided couldn't be sentenced. More chance continued outside after a long day of rally. Today's rally went well but I want to see more from Michigan State I want to see you. A lot of our other Brothers and sisters stand with us in solidarity and unity because this isn't just a political issue this is win to stay put profit over people. In Lansing Elise Ray meet ABC twelve news.

