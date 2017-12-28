-
Now Playing: Generators, transformer installed in San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Chef, volunteers bring millions of meals to Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Puerto Ricans remain isolated months after Hurricane Maria
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving fire kills at least 12 in the Bronx
-
Now Playing: Tuscon police release footage of man impersonating a police officer
-
Now Playing: Remembering those lost in 2017
-
Now Playing: Van crashes into a building in Seattle during rush hour
-
Now Playing: Expert says this year's discounts on cars are deeper than ever
-
Now Playing: NYPD is taking unprecedented steps to protect Times Square for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Dangerously cold weather is enveloping more than half of the US
-
Now Playing: 40,000 pounds of avocados spill onto Texas highway after 18-wheeler crashes, burns
-
Now Playing: Minnesota waterfall freezes over as temperatures plunge
-
Now Playing: Glitch in computer lotto system denies winners their money
-
Now Playing: Tucson authorities say man pretending to be a police officer pulled over cars
-
Now Playing: Woman gets name changed to honor stepfather who raised her
-
Now Playing: Cops run into burning car to rescue teens
-
Now Playing: Church leaves $3,577 tip to Waffle House staff who worked on Christmas Eve
-
Now Playing: Inmate on the run after breaking through shower wall to escape Georgia jail
-
Now Playing: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars donate coats for Burlington Coat Drive
-
Now Playing: Stranger donates part of his liver to a woman with a genetic disease