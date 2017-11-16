Transcript for Rare Leonardo da Vinci painting fetches record $450M at auction

370. Made it back to France must not. 370. Million dollar think that the law. Follow on a minute. 400 made and its affiliates. Here in the salary of apple pond admitted fanatics Roth's the greatest dad apple hundred million dollars. Plus up until Monday full hundred million. Proselytize out until fronts apple on admitted that back you'll feel pity him outlets elephants might that. Article sent. Every Francois it is written Alex Roth full pond admitted it ought to stop with nobody senate act Christie's poll hundred million dollars at the bit. The piece is. So. Okay. We.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.