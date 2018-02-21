Transcript for Record flooding, tornadoes stretch from Texas to Midwest

And turning out to the extreme weather across the country flood warnings have been issued in parts of the midwest down to Texas. Emergency crews in Dallas rescued a woman from the top of her SUV after she was stranded by flood waters and another four inches or rain is possible in that area today. In California the extreme cold and damaging crops the central valley while on the East Coast record warmth is expected today and get this in gender. The temperature dropped from 69. On Sunday afternoon 23 below zero yesterday. That's a drop of 72 degrees in just forty hours at east temperatures things are causing more potholes to open up on the roads as well. Some states do reimburse car owners for pothole damage done it to know that and now let's take a closer look at your forecast for Wednesday. Good morning unseasonably warm air along the East Coast breaking some records rain along the front an icy mix immediately behind that. Now that rain which is all the way down toward the deep south affecting Texas. And we're expecting flood risk from Chicago Saint Louis little brought down towards Houston would very moist air feeding into that frenzy. On top of that to the north of it. Icy spots Wednesday going to Thursday in Kansas City Wichita Oklahoma City well as Abilene so brace for. Big time change I'm AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Williams.

