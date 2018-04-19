Transcript for Recovering addict thanks police officer who changed her life

Very unlikely reunion targets a one person was breaking low all the other was in forcing it a few years later plan he has changed. KBC's John Gregory reports from Southern California. It is a reunion five years in the making the last time Tiffany hall saw lieutenant Jim Foster. She was a drug addict with no future. Now she's about to graduate from college I want to thank. The ten Foster. For his respect. And his compassion. An infant began his show. Two we in. Inning when he came in contact we Tiffany credits Foster was helping to turn things around even though he was often the one taking her to jail even encouraged me all the time. Tiffany. You can do bitterness. Tiffany wanted to try to go to school. Tiffany want to stop for lieutenant Jim Foster seeing Tiffany's transformation. Is hard to measure with just words. The biggest joy of my professional careers from time to time having contact with people who have found their way out. Horrible circumstances and into life's success things a lot of us. Just take for granted for people have a much rougher like story. I tell myself. Every day. Don't look back behind you because there's nothing backed the year. You gotta keep looking forward the encouragement sunk in and would Tiffany reached rock bottom. She finally decided to start listening to the man who spent so much time arresting are this is an announcement for her graduation. Eyewitness for the world. Tiffany graduates from college next month she wants to become a social worker. She wants to give back the same type of hope and encouragement that lieutenant Foster gate to her. From Long Beach John Gregory ABC seven Eyewitness News. Could turn out Michigan pay it forward and help others the way that he helped her and now if she Daschle say Tiffany Tate fort. And vet loves her spare.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.