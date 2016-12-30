Transcript for Retrial for Former North Charleston Officer Michael Slager Scheduled for March

The retrial of former police officer Michael Slater is set for march Slater is accused of killing Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. Scott was unarmed but Slater said he feared for his life. The last trial ended with a hung jury Slater also faces federal civil rights charges. A major safety recall are under way for the country's top selling minivan Honda is pulling. More than 600000. Odyssey is off the market. The auto maker says the second row seats may move unexpectedly. The recall impacts model years 2011 through 2016. Honda will begin notifying car owners next month. An Amazon is moving forward with plans to place where house is in the sky the company was reportedly. Approving. Patent for blimps that will be stocked with products the goal now is for the blimps to hover over cities. And launch drones to deliver packages from there within minutes. One data warehouse blimps may even fly over sporting events and deliver food and merchandise defense interest income.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.