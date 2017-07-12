-
Now Playing: Arrest made in apparent road rage incident in Florida
-
Now Playing: 2 injured in apparent road rage incident on the Florida Turnpike, suspect at large
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania road rage killing
-
Now Playing: Fierce winds kicking up in Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Billions of dollars in Bel Air homes in line of fire as a winds churn more flames
-
Now Playing: Devastation left behind and homes still at risk in California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Road rage incident leads to gun fight in Houston traffic
-
Now Playing: Man pulls over to save rabbit from California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Shoplifters drag mall security guard through parking lot
-
Now Playing: Residents try salvaging belongings in wake of wildfires
-
Now Playing: Aftermath of Thomas fire in Ventura County, California
-
Now Playing: A look at who writes the messages inside millions of Christmas Cards sent every year
-
Now Playing: Cops look for person who stole weapons and gear from a police car in Florida
-
Now Playing: Houston police search for a man suspected of impersonating a police officer
-
Now Playing: 4 major fires continue to burn and endanger residents in California
-
Now Playing: Florida mayor arrested for allegedly using dead woman's handicap placard
-
Now Playing: Skirball fire burns close to Getty Center in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Dog finds her way to canine day care after getting loose
-
Now Playing: Sessions takes tough questions from Justice Department interns
-
Now Playing: Fight against opioid epidemic 'a winnable battle,' Sessions says