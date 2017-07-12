Transcript for Road rage incident leads to gun fight in Houston traffic

Are rearing collision quickly becoming much more than a minor accident. It escalates with the drivers to men their guns raised firing at each other in broad daylight. In the middle of traffic on and always busy Westheimer road at. All this unfolding before drivers Andy rank trapped in all of that. In her car she was just wielding the gun everywhere shooting bullets and I it was. I felt so helpless because I wanted to tell everyone this top going near it there. The shoot out continue receive in this sedate BC thirteen crew is across the street. Working on another assignment this became the story. The camera recording the standoff then the arrival of police officers taking cover behind cars that moving in a arresting the men one of whom was shot during the confrontation. That that the guy got that he. That's the voice of thirteen video journalist resigned Garcia who heard the gunfire. Then moved toward it seeing it all through his camera lands a listening to it is well. Talk to contract a contract does it looks like got voted to elect. ABC thirteen reporter Eric has signed and say she hit the ground during the shooting at. When she got up she saw woman who'd been great sigh of bullets were China. Consult our letter mailed it in Atlanta's on the way to the sirens in the distance it's displayed on. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment the wounded shooter taken to bent but. A scene out of the movie is the way so many described all of this far more serious than that pollution that apparently triggered it. And their solicited from if you got up to defend their pay and there was something. Yes the police bullet just thinking yeah Deborah Brinkley thirteen Eyewitness News.

