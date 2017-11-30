Transcript for Russell Simmons steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

I have to tell you there's one more right before we went to air. Russell Simmons said he's stepping away from his company over sexual misconduct allegations. Didn't see that one company. It's like vroom. Where's the bottom? I don't know where the bottom is. I know the official thing that needed to happen which is what people asked for in network, go to your windows, open it. Yell we're not going to take this anymore. Women have decided we're going to en masse take care of this. It's no longer acceptable and it's dangerous. Women will take you down now. They're not playing. Yeah. And I think the problem was always money. Companies like we heard that one allegation -- I I forgot which one it was whether Bill O'Reilly or -- Bill O'Reilly. Someone went to hr and said he makes too much money. That seems very -- No the woman was saying he makes too much money. I could never take him down. He was the 800 pound gorilla at the time. No there was an article she said she went in and they said he's the $50 million manor something. I saw Gretchen Carlson on CNN. She was saying this is a cultural revolution. I think that's what's happening. Let me finish my point. The point I was making now whereas companies couldn't afford to lose these offenders they can't afford to keep them now. Yes. Women have made it dangerous. For the time being. Don't get so excited. No. You should be excited. I'm cautious. I went through Anita hill. I saw what happened. Things stopped. Listen, Anita hill didn't have all the women power that women seem to have now. It's different. I agreement. Joe and I will agree on our president is someone who has been accused of sexual assault. We'll talk about a bunch of politicians on both sides. I agree with you I'm also cautious. We're still electing people. We'll talk about Roy Moore soon. In corporations, yes. But in politics it doesn't seem to be permeating. We'll get to that. I'm going to finish my thing which is why I am happy about this. I am going to be excited about this. I want women to know this is what you do. This is how you handle this. And we are here as we said several months ago. What needed to happen was you needed something that said oh I better not do that. This is -- I mean, look. Who thought Matt Lauer was going anywhere. Or Bill O'Reilly. Or Harvey Weinstein. Be as excited as you want. Just be cautious. That's all I'm saying. I'm cautiously optimistic. Gretchen was saying the women who came out about this shouldn't have sacrificed their years. I have think these women who came forward who were in incredibly brave should get a second chance. That's why I said I think Ann curry should come back. If NBC wants to repair their image they should put Ann curry only panel with Hoda and Savannah. We'll see what happens.

