Transcript for Sandy Hook dad has 'utmost faith' in case as families hope to reinstate lawsuit

But years have passed since us Sunderland was murdered in his first grade classroom. Shot at least five times. A point migraines. With a bushmaster variant of the military's primary battlefield rifle. In the military a weapon of this type is quite rightly subject to strict rules around its Houston storage. Soldiers go through more than 100 islands of extensive training. And a carefully screened for mental illness before being issued a weapon. And missing weapon in peacetime. Pulls for a lot down on nights. And losing one able is colossal events. The manufacture the bush Massa takes no such precautions. When unleashing their product and the civilian market. They could not care less what happens they guns once the caches in the bank. Showing an utter disregard. For the lives this weapon takes. And the families it destroys. For them all they actively muck of the weapons to unstable individuals. Take for instance there advertisements. Consider yo man reissue. Can be more negligent and that. We the plaintiff families of the victims of the sending of school massacre. Of infinite patience. To see justice done. And utmost faith in the legal system. To serve the people it is meant to protect. We have not lost one ounce of confidence in the justice elect. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.