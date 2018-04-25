Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's

More
The former White House press secretary attended the new exhibit in Times Square.
1:27 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54731945,"title":"Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's","duration":"1:27","description":"The former White House press secretary attended the new exhibit in Times Square. ","url":"/US/video/sean-spicer-unveils-melania-trumps-wax-figure-madame-54731945","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.