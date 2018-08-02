Transcript for Sexual assault reports nearly double at West Point

And the Pentagon's annual report about sexual assaults of military service academies is out with a troubling findings. It says the number of assaults at West Point almost doubled during the last school year. If the fourth here in a row that reported assaults have increased there. Reported assaults at the naval and air force academy's increased by one case and each school.

