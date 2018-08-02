Sexual assault reports nearly double at West Point

The number of sexual assaults reported at the West Point military academy almost doubled during the 2016-2017 school year, according to the Pentagon's annual report on sexual assaults at the three military service academies.
0:19 | 02/08/18

Comments
Video Transcript
And the Pentagon's annual report about sexual assaults of military service academies is out with a troubling findings. It says the number of assaults at West Point almost doubled during the last school year. If the fourth here in a row that reported assaults have increased there. Reported assaults at the naval and air force academy's increased by one case and each school.

